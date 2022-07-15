First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 314,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 524,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.