First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,661. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.