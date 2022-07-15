First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,661. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

