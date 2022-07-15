First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 212,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 275,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

