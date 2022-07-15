First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 50,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,724. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

