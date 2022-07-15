First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 432.7% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,476. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

