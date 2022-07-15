First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 432.7% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,476. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
