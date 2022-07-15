First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 1,769.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

