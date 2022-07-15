First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Decreased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.