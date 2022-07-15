First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,069 shares.The stock last traded at $61.61 and had previously closed at $71.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,632. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.