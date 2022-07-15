First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

