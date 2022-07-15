First Bank & Trust Sells 8,046 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after acquiring an additional 909,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

