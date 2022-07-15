First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 137,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.