First Bank & Trust Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $324.14. 4,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,118. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

