First Bank & Trust Buys 334,492 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,492 shares during the quarter. Daktronics makes up approximately 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,933. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

