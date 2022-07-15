First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

