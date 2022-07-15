FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market cap of $30.49 million and $104.20 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 642,254,231 coins and its circulating supply is 488,387,557 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

