Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 0.5%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.32). 16,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 90,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.33).

Fintel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £190.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,212.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.64.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 17,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £35,249.37 ($41,923.61).

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.