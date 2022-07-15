Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 105.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

