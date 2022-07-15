Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

