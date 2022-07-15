Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

