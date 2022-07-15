Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

