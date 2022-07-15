Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,905 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

NYSE CP opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

