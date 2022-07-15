Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

