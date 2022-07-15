Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

T opened at $20.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

