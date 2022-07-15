Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,707,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

