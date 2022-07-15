Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

