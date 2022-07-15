Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,837 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

