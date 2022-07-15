Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,104 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

