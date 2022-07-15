Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

