Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,148 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

