Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 261 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 2,194,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

