Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.65. 88,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

