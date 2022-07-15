Filecash (FIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462,399.00

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $153,022.96 and $462,399.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

