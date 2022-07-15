Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 2,743 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.