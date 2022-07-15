Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of FNF opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

