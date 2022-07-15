Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

