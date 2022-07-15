FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 214.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

