Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.45. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,617,779 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
