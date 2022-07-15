FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

UPS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

