FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,329 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

