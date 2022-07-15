FCF Advisors LLC Sells 16,709 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

