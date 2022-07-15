FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 906,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dropbox by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 563,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

