FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 280.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $182,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.