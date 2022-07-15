FCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 73,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

NYSE:WAT opened at $328.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.07. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

