FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $243.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

