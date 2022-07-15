FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

