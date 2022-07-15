FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

DKS opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

