FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,043 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.54. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.