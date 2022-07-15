FCF Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $24,163,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

