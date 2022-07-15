FCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.14. 48,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.47. The company has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

