FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.